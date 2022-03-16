ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Tree, CA

Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Joshua Tree

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLOff_0ehCjMsZ00

A 49-year-old was killed in a suspected DUI rollover crash Monday night in Joshua Tree.

The crash happened at approximately 8:40 p.m. near Center Avenue and Shifting Sands.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old man from Joshua Tree, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Tracker northbound. Kevin Spruell Sr., 49, from Joshua Tree, was in the passenger seat.

Police said that due to his level of intoxication, the driver unsafely turned the Chevrolet to the left causing the vehicle to roll over onto a dirt berm on private property. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt so the crash caused both to be thrown around within the vehicle.

Spruell Sr. was pronounced dead following the crash.

The driver suffered major injuries and was transported by Morongo Basin Ambulance (MBA) to Desert Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Palms Springs. Police said he was evaluated for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and drugs.

Police arrested the driver on DUI charges. He is currently being treated at DRMC for his injuries.

This crash is being investigated by Officer Swanson.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

8 injured after car crashes into building at middle school in Mead Valley

Eight people, none of them children, were injured today when a car crashed into a building at a Mead Valley school. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. at Tomas Rivera Middle School in the 21600 block of Martin Street, near Clark Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple engine crews and The post 8 injured after car crashes into building at middle school in Mead Valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

81-year-old Indio woman killed in head-on crash

An 81-year-old woman was pronounced dead after a head-on crash Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 3:29 p.m. in unincorporated County land on Thousand Palms Canyon Road, about 2 miles south of Dillon Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, Gail Bronson, 81, of Indio was driving a Toyota southbound on Thousand Palms The post 81-year-old Indio woman killed in head-on crash appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Person shot, victim seen at La Quinta Best Buy parking lot before arriving at hospital

One person is undergoing surgery at a local hospital after being shot. Witnesses told investigators they saw the victim at the parking lot of Best Buy in La Quinta, however, the location where the shooting occurred remains in question. The incident was first reported at 5:31 p.m. Sgt. Soto, public information officer for the Riverside The post Person shot, victim seen at La Quinta Best Buy parking lot before arriving at hospital appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night

UPDATE: Police confirmed the two boys were found and their mother, suspected of illegally abducting them, was taken into custody.  The CHP announced Tuesday night that the boys had been found safe, and Garcia had been taken into custody. No further details were released. Photos: CHP RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside Police are searching for two The post Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Joshua Tree, CA
Joshua Tree, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons, search is on for ‘endangered’ boys

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside Police are searching for two young children and their mother who illegally took them. The California Highway Patrol issued an "Endangered Missing Advisory'' on behalf of the Riverside police for Raul Perez, Elias Perez, and Trina Garcia. The two boys were taken around 2:20 Sunday afternoon by their biological mother Garcia The post Police: mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons, search is on for ‘endangered’ boys appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

PSPD considers deploying listening devices to detect gunfire

Palm Springs police are considering deploying new technology in a neighborhood in the north part of town officials say is often riddled with gun violence. ShotSpotter is law enforcement tech PSPD is consulting with the Desert Highland Gateway Estates community about possibly implementing. It uses gunshot listening devices mounted on telephone poles, street signs and The post PSPD considers deploying listening devices to detect gunfire appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Psychiatric exam requested for Desert Hot Springs woman charged with real estate fraud

A Desert Hot Springs woman was facing several felony counts of fraud, accused of filing false documents to obtain then sell two properties in Palm Springs and a vehicle in Rancho Mirage.  The Riverside County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest Monday of Nova-Stargate De Consuelo, 62, also known as Nadine Perez Jimenez who refers The post Psychiatric exam requested for Desert Hot Springs woman charged with real estate fraud appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic backed up in Indio following overnight freeway collision that left one dead

One person was killed in a late-night traffic collision involving a pickup truck and a big rig along Interstate 10 in Indio. The California HIghway Patrol says the collision happened at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the freeway's eastbound lanes just west of the Monroe Street interchange. Traffic was backed up, two lanes were closed, and other The post Traffic backed up in Indio following overnight freeway collision that left one dead appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff Department decides to leave barricaded suspect alone in home after stand-off

A suspect wanted on a felony warrant was allowed to remain in their home Thursday after a two hour stand-off in Thousand Palms. Just before noon, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff Department responded to a residence in the 31-000 block of Las Flores Way in Thousand Palms. The Sheriff's Department says a subject wanted The post Sheriff Department decides to leave barricaded suspect alone in home after stand-off appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Arrest made in pistol whipping of child at Indio gas station

Indio police have arrested a suspect in a video showing a child getting pistol whipped outside a gas station last week. The incident happened on Friday just before 3:00 p.m. Video shows one child and three other juveniles engaged in a fight at the parking lot of the V&P Gas Station on the corner of The post Arrest made in pistol whipping of child at Indio gas station appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating shooting near Desert Hot Springs

A shooting investigation was underway Thursday night near Desert Hot Springs, near Via Vista in a neighborhood off Palm Drive. Sheriff's Department officials say one man was shot and took himself to the hospital. He is recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Deputies were on the scene looking for more information, but no suspects were The post Police investigating shooting near Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Three arrested in murder of Twentynine Palms man reported missing in Sept

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Twentynine Palms man originally reported several months ago. Jervon Winston, 27, was last physically seen at his residence in Twentynine Palms on the night of Sept. 26, 2021. Few details were known about his disappearance. The San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department confirmed on The post Three arrested in murder of Twentynine Palms man reported missing in Sept appeared first on KESQ.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KESQ News Channel 3

Gardena man arrested in 1994 murder of Desert Hot Springs woman

A Gardena man charged with murdering a Desert Hot Springs woman in 1994 had his arraignment postponed today to March 25. Sharron Eugene Gadlin, 48, was arrested Friday in connection to the murder of Cheri Huss, according to spokesman John Hall of the Riverside CountyDistrict Attorney's Office. Huss was found dead in her apartment on The post Gardena man arrested in 1994 murder of Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County paid $77M in settlements for police misconduct: report

A new Washington Post investigation into police departments across the nation shows Riverside County paid out tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer's money to settle lawsuits over police misconduct. The report looks at some of the nation's largest police and sheriff's departments and the combined $3.2 billion dollars paid out to settle lawsuits and The post Riverside County paid $77M in settlements for police misconduct: report appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Video shows child get pistol whipped by another teen in Indio

Police are investigating reports of a student who was struck with a suspected handgun by another student in Indio. Parents tell News Channel 3 that the assault took place after school on Friday at a gas station on the corner of Miles Avenue and Clinton Street. Ben Guitron, public information officer for the Indio Police The post Video shows child get pistol whipped by another teen in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Feds to release final report on deadly Desert plane crash

Federal investigators tomorrow are slated to release the final report on a single-engine airplane crash near Desert Center that killed the 67-year-old pilot as he attempted to reach safe harbor amid fierce night winds.   Brent Stackhouse died in the Nov. 25, 2019, accident just south of Interstate 10 between Blythe and Desert Center. He was The post Feds to release final report on deadly Desert plane crash appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff seeks six-figure grant to improve off-road enforcement

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is seeking a $264,107 state grant to strengthen enforcement capability within mountainous and desert areas south and east of Hemet that are plagued with unlicensed marijuana growers and recreational enthusiasts driving off-road vehicles over terrain that's off-limits. The California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Grant would bolster the sheriff's Hemet The post Sheriff seeks six-figure grant to improve off-road enforcement appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Report: Deadly Desert Plane Crash Result of ‘Loss of Control’ in Turbulence

A single-engine airplane crash near Desert Center that killed the 67-year-old pilot was the result of a loss of control'' in severe turbulence and restricted visibility, according to a report released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday. The agency published its final findings following a 27-month investigation that began immediately after the crash The post Report: Deadly Desert Plane Crash Result of ‘Loss of Control’ in Turbulence appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy