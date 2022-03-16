Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Joshua Tree

A 49-year-old was killed in a suspected DUI rollover crash Monday night in Joshua Tree.

The crash happened at approximately 8:40 p.m. near Center Avenue and Shifting Sands.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old man from Joshua Tree, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Tracker northbound. Kevin Spruell Sr., 49, from Joshua Tree, was in the passenger seat.

Police said that due to his level of intoxication, the driver unsafely turned the Chevrolet to the left causing the vehicle to roll over onto a dirt berm on private property. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt so the crash caused both to be thrown around within the vehicle.

Spruell Sr. was pronounced dead following the crash.

The driver suffered major injuries and was transported by Morongo Basin Ambulance (MBA) to Desert Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Palms Springs. Police said he was evaluated for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and drugs.

Police arrested the driver on DUI charges. He is currently being treated at DRMC for his injuries.

This crash is being investigated by Officer Swanson.

