Accused ATM thief trying to reach a plea deal with prosecutors
A Renton man accused of stealing almost $25,000 from cash machines in the Wenatchee Valley has already begun repaying the losses. Attorneys say 21-year-old...www.ncwlife.com
A Renton man accused of stealing almost $25,000 from cash machines in the Wenatchee Valley has already begun repaying the losses. Attorneys say 21-year-old...www.ncwlife.com
No more plea deals. That is what is undermining the deterrent factor of him doing it again. Build tent jails and pink clothing.
Why is our justice system making plea deals with criminals? Why even have a justice system if you’re going to do this kind of nonsense.
Comments / 5