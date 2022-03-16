ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

This might be the end of sharing Netflix passwords

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix knows you share your password. And soon you might have to start paying for the privilege. Over the last year, Netflix been working on ways to “enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more,” the company said in a...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Will Prompt Subscribers to Pay for Users Outside Their Households in New Test to Address Unauthorized Password Sharing (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix will soon launch a test letting primary account holders pay an additional fee for users outside their households — a new attempt by the company to address illicit password-sharing. According to the Netflix terms of service, a customer’s account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.” After years of turning a blind eye to password-sharing behavior that falls outside that requirement, the company last year ran a limited test prompting users to enter their account credentials as a way to nudge freeloaders into paying for their own accounts. Now, in an upcoming test...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passwords#Peru#Blog#Clp
B.R. Shenoy

Amazon shuttering all its physical retail locations

“We remain committed to building great, long-term physical retail experiences and technologies and we’re working closely with our affected employees to help them find new roles within Amazon,” Betsy Harden, an Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement to CNN.
Salon

The best budget buys at Trader Joe's, according to Reddit

Trader Joe's is known for many things: eccentric snack offerings, cutesy store decor and occasionally flirtatious employees, but a major selling point for the California based retailer is their competitively low prices for basic pantry, fridge and household essentials. If you're a novice to rendezvousing with Mr. Joe, or want to know how to save next time you make a trip, here are some of the best budget buys you can find at Trader Joe's, according to the folks over at Reddit — who are incredibly passionate about the grocery chain.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
TheStreet

Walmart Wants to Give You Spotify to Keep You From Amazon Prime

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report launched its online membership program Walmart+ in 2020, offering unlimited same-day delivery from many of its stores, early access to Black Friday deals and fuel discounts from participating gas stations. It was a bit of a departure for the brand, which had previously...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Facebook shuts down its attempt to remake original Facebook inside Facebook

Less than two years after its launch, Facebook is shutting down Campus, a section of its app designed for college students, the latest blow to the company’s efforts to retain younger users. Campus users could access a special news feed and join groups, events, and chat rooms focused on college life. It also included a directory where users could find and friend other students on the app.
INTERNET
DoYouRemember?

Elderly Couple Denied Entry At Disney Park

An elderly couple was tragically denied entry at a Disney park. Now, Disney can prohibit access to just about anyone they want, for reasons such as violation of Disney Parks’ dress code, trying to carry restricted items into the Park, or engaging in prohibited activities. And since the COVID-19...
TRAVEL
Mashed

Reddit Labels Costco Meat 'Wagyu Chicken' In Hilarious Inflation Post

As if we haven't dealt with enough crises over the past few years, inflation is continuing to be a problem well into 2022. Even though inflation sounds like something only big companies or financial advisors have to deal with, it's affecting our everyday lives at the gas pump, grocery store, and more. According to TIME, inflation remained at a 40-year high in January 2022 with gas prices up 38% and food prices up 8% overall. Some foods have been hit harder than others, with the category of meat, poultry, fish, and eggs increasing by 13%, per Forbes.
BUSINESS
Decider.com

What Is the Meat Suit in Netflix’s ‘Bad Vegan’?

Netflix’s new docu-series Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. is the story of a vegan chef and restaurant owner, Sarma Melngailis, whose New York restaurant Pure Food and Wine was a dining destination, until the restaurant abruptly closed and Sarma and her mysterious new husband, Shane Fox, disappeared. In the show’s trailer which sets up the story, the off-screen interviewer asks Pure Food & Wine manager Bonnie Crocker during an interview, “Do you know about the meat suit?” to which Crocker responds, “What is the meat suit. Oh no, what is the meat suit? I’m gonna need a minute.” That’s the question, friends. That. Is. The. Question. In this story about a woman whose new husband not only destroys her thriving, high-profile business but also promises her immortality, what the hell does a meat suit have to do with anything?
TV SERIES
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Now Lets Online Shoppers ‘Choose My Model’ to Optimize Fit

Click here to read the full article. The mass merchant hopes its new technology helps e-commerce shoppers find clothing that fits the first time. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Taps New Delivery PartnerRed Wing Adds 3D Foot Scanner to 500 StoresUp Close: In Conversation with Fit:Match CEO & Founder Haniff BrownBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy