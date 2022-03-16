ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton hotel site work progressing

By John Badman
 13 hours ago
John Badman|The Telegraph A trackhoe operator was definitely king of his own hill Wednesday as he moved dirt at the site for the new Holiday Inn at the corner of Golf Road and Homer Adams Parkway in Alton. Work is continuing to prepare the hotel site, located on the front of the property where the Alton Multimodal Transportation Center is located. A Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is also planned as part of the development. (John Badman)

ALTON — Site work continues this week for the new Holiday Inn planned at the corner of Golf Road and Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

On Friday, a trackhoe could be seen at the site located on the front of the property where the Alton Multimodal Transportation Center is situated.

Announced in March 2021, the project also will include a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers restaurant.

The hotel construction is expected to be completed this year; no projected date has been released for completion of the hotel.

Three existing hotels currently operate near the site: Hampton Inn & Suites, Best Western Plus Parkway and Super 8 by Wyndham.

Based in Atlanta, Holiday Inn is a brand of InterContinental Hotels Group which has its headquarters in Denham, Buckinghamshire. Founded as a U.S. motel chain, Holiday Inn has grown to be one of the world's largest hotel chains with 1,173 active hotels.

City officials have said the hotel development is independent of plans for the adjacent "fast-casual restaurant."

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, based in Wichita, Kansas, currently has more than 380 restaurants in 32 states, including stores in Edwardsville and Collinsville.

