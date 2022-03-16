ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minong, WI

Minong news

By Sandy Ericson
APG of Wisconsin
 14 hours ago

Spring will start on March 20, according to the calendar. Let’s...

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett was released from jail following six nights behind bars after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be free pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack. The former “Empire” actor walked out...
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Hill

House leaders want to take up daylight saving time bill — later

A proposal to make daylight saving time permanent is finding bipartisan support in the House after its passage in the Senate. But it’s unclear when – or if – the lower chamber will take up the legislation as leaders punt the effort to the back burner in favor of other pressing matters, including responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative

WASHINGTON (AP) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced Tuesday. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, but is curtailing her schedule as a result of her husband’s positive test. Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh said Harris would not participate in a planned...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Mariupol searches for survivors, says theatre bomb shelter held

LVIV, Ukraine, March 17 (Reuters) - A bomb shelter under a theatre in the besieged city of Mariupol withstood what Ukraine said was a Russian air strike and there are believed to be survivors trapped underneath, an official at the mayor's office said on Thursday. Ukraine accused Russian forces on...
POLITICS
NBC News

Fed raises interest rates for first time since 2018 by a quarter of a point

As widely expected, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday at the conclusion of its two-day meeting a quarter-percentage point interest rate increase — nearly two years to the day after the central bank slashed its benchmark federal funds rate to zero in a bid to cushion the blow of a deep recession triggered when the United States shut down in the early days of the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Zelensky challenges conscience of Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confronted Americans on Wednesday with a graphic portrait of his country’s suffering in the face of Russian hostility, delivering an impassioned speech that challenged both the policies of the Biden administration and the conscience of a Congress that's now vowing to escalate its response. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Chris Cuomo wants $125 million for ‘unlawful’ CNN firing

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Cuomo wants an arbitrator to award him $125 million for his firing from CNN, alleging his bosses knew full well how he advised his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and suggested they did the same themselves. His filing seeking arbitration on Wednesday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

