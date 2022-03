It’s (finally) time for Dodgers baseball! The team has officially announced their opening day game and schedule for the spring. The Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to open the season right at home on March 31 against the Colorado Rockies, but the MLB postponed the series due to a lockout. Major League Baseball and the Players Association were struggling to come to an agreement, however, negotiations have since settled—and now the baseball season is back on!

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO