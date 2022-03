Tis the season for dodging potholes, fa-la-la-la la-la-la! Hey, potholes happen, it's a fact of life here in Minnesota. They often start off small, and they seemingly grow by the hour with each car, truck, or semi clunking into the open crack in the pavement. But did you know that if your vehicle suffers damage from a pothole on a state highway or on some city streets you can file a claim and possibly recoup some money for damages caused to your vehicle?

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO