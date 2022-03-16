ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Part Of I-81 In Central PA

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wz8kw_0ehCgxdN00
Crash and fuel leak along I-81 Photo Credit: 511PA

A multi-vehicle crash closed part of Interstate 81 closed in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and state police.

The crash happened on I-81 southbound at Exit 52 - US 11/To Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76 around 3:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, according to PennDOT.

Pennsylvania state police trooper Megan Ammerman clarified it involves a vehicle fuel leak near mile marker 51.4 in Middlesex Township, Carlisle.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

PA Dad Of Six Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Along Route 147

A central Pennsylvania dad was killed in a crash along state route 147 on Wednesday morning, authorities say. The crash happened when a 2021 Dodge Charger heading north— at a high rate of speed— on South River Road/PA 147 in Reed Township, failed to navigate a curve— crossing over the double yellow line— striking a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country in the 1500 block of the road on Mar. 16 around 4:40 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
HALIFAX, PA
Daily Voice

Multi-Tractor Trailer Crash Jams 495 Beltway, Box Truck Driver Hospitalized

A box truck driver was extricated and hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash involving tractor trailers that jammed Interstate 495 Wednesday, March 16, officials said. One of the trucks involved in the five-vehicle crash tipped over, spilling fuel over the outer loop of the Beltway just past Connecticut Avenue around 12:30 p.m., Montgomery Fire Officials said.
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Daily Voice

New Traffic Pattern To Start On Route 9W In Highlands

There will be a new traffic pattern on a busy Hudson Valley roadway that could potentially cause delays for several months as crews get set to begin construction work in the region. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) issued an alert advising motorists that there will be a...
HIGHLANDS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Pennsylvania#I 81#Pennsylvania State Police#Traffic Accident#Interstate 81#Penndot
Daily Voice

Woman Hit By Train In Lebanon ID'd: Police

The identity of a woman struck by a train on Sunday has been released by police. Tonya Price, 61, of Lebanon, was hit by a train on 7th Street on Mar. 13, according to City police.She was struck while attempting, "to cross the tracks in front of the approaching train traveling westbound," shortly a…
LEBANON, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Woman Killed In 2-Car Hit-Run Maryland Crash

Police have identified the woman who was struck by two cars in a hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County. Jeanette Diggs, 64, of Forestville, was pronounced dead shortly after being discovered unresponsive by police on Walters Lane around 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15. Initial investigation suggested that two separate...
FORESTVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Two House Fires Break Out In Middletown

Firefighters have responded to two house fires in a Connecticut neighborhood. The fires broke out on Wednesday, March 16, in Middlesex County in the area of Clinton Avenue in Middletown, according to an announcement from Middletown Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. Police asked residents to stay clear of the areas...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Intoxicated Rocky Point Driver Causes Two Wrong-Way Crashes In Suffolk County, Police Say

An allegedly drunk driver caused a pair of wrong-way crashes on Long Island that left one person hospitalized, police said. In Suffolk County, Seventh Precinct officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, where there was a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Route 25A in East Shoreham.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Warren County Woman, 24, Flown To Hospital After Being Run Over By Own Pickup Truck, Police Say

A 24-year-old Warren County woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries after being run over by her own pickup truck, authorities said. Samantha Gardner, of Hackettstown, was behind the wheel of a Sierra pickup truck heading north on Grand Avenue near Robins Court when the vehicle stalled and she exited just after 2:10 p.m. on Monday, March 14, local police said in a Wednesday release.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Shootout Leaves Man With Truck Full Of Firearms Injured In Philly Suburbs: DA

A man with a truck full of firearms was injured when he shot at police and they returned fire overnight, authorities in Montgomery County said. Upper Providence and Limerick police responded to a 911 call of a man suffering from a mental health emergency in Mont Clare around 3 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Brentwood Man Killed After Colliding With Truck

A man was killed after his vehicle collided with a truck on Long Island. The victim was riding a 2020 Suzuki motorcycle around 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, in Brentwood near Wicks Road when the crash occurred. An investigation found that Wayne Smith, age 47, of Brentwood, lost control of...
BRENTWOOD, NY
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Jericho Crash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash on Long Island. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 in Jericho. A 30-year-old man was operating a 2021 Kia-K5 sedan heading westbound on Jericho Turnpike when he struck a motorcyclist who was also heading westbound, Nassau County Police said. The motorcyclist,...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
234K+
Followers
37K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy