Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Part Of I-81 In Central PA

Crash and fuel leak along I-81 Photo Credit: 511PA

A multi-vehicle crash closed part of Interstate 81 closed in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and state police.

The crash happened on I-81 southbound at Exit 52 - US 11/To Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76 around 3:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, according to PennDOT.

Pennsylvania state police trooper Megan Ammerman clarified it involves a vehicle fuel leak near mile marker 51.4 in Middlesex Township, Carlisle.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.