Violinists from 29 countries play virtual concert in support of Ukraine

A man from Boston has launched a daring rescue mission to save a coworker and his family who were trapped in Ukraine.Andrew Smeaton, a 53-year-old from Quincy, flew from Boston to Frankfurt, Germany, then onto Krakow, Poland, last week before driving across the Ukrainian border into the war-ravaged country.He eventually reached his colleague Kris van Huystee in the western city of Lviv, driving him, his wife, their 12-year-old son, and pet dog and cat to safety in Poland.The chief information security officer at Boston-based tech company DataRobot told Boston25 that he made the 4,500 mile journey after learning that...
Comments / 0