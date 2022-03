The Ohio man charged with assaulting a young Black woman in a racist attack last month is now being sued by the victim. In a video that went viral in early March, a man the Akron Police Department identifies as Andrew Walls, 26, walks up to 23-year-old Cameron Morgan and calls her derogatory terms for both a woman and a Black person before punching her in the face and dragging her by the hair into the street.

