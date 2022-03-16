OHS tennis shuts out Delhi

United Longhorn tennis players stayed on hot streaks this weekend as the team competed in the Dominion Invitational Tennis Tournament in Boerne on Friday and Saturday. Pamela Barragan and Marco Rodriguez started the year hot and have yet to cool off as the mixed doubles pair won its fifth tournament in a row. They have yet to drop a match this season. Bernie Clemente has continued to play well as is always expected of the senior leader as he won boys singles at the event for his third victory in a row. In girls' doubles Brenda Guel and Vanessa Rodriguez took a little while to get going as a team, but they have settled in winning the tournament in Boerne for their third straight tournament win. Elsewhere in the tournament, Domenic DonJuan finished second in boys' singles, Abdiel Villarreal and Elijah Glassford finished third in boys' doubles and Frankie Rios and Nikolas Sanchez finished fourth in boys' doubles. thomas.lott@lmtonline.com

