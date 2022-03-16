ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi, CA

OHS tennis shuts out Delhi

 14 hours ago

After coming off an undefeated preseason at 3-0, the Warriors kicked off their Southern Athletic League schedule on Mar. 7 against the host Ripon Christian Knights and on Thursday competed against the Delhi Hawks. The Warriors finished the week with a 9-0 shut out over the Hawks Thursday afternoon....

