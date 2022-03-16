Synthetic Biologics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.26% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In ADI: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.81 shares of Analog Devices at the time with $100. This investment in ADI would have produced an average annual return of 9.74%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO