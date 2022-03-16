Norfolk home sustained $35,000 worth of damage after fire

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Crews battled a house fire in Norfolk on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the release from Norfolk Fire Division, Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched around 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday to the 400 block of Verges Ave. for a house on fire.

First arriving units saw flames coming from the side of a house and deck with moderate smoke coming from the eaves. Initial crews performed a transitional attack extinguishing the exterior fire prior to making entry. Upon entry, they encountered moderate smoke and no flames.

It took approximately 20 firefighters and six rigs about 20 minutes to control the fire and another 45 minutes to overhaul the structure. There were no firefighters or civilians injured during the incident.

The property is estimated to be worth about $42,5000 and sustained $35,000 of damage to the structure and $10,000 to the contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Norfolk Police Department, Hadar Fire and Rescue, Red Cross, NPPD, and Black Hills Energy assisted Norfolk Fire and Rescue with the incident.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue said as part of daylight savings you should be sure to remember to change smoke detector batteries. Also, remember when disposing of smoking materials to place them in a metal can with wet sand. Make sure they are all the way out before leaving the area unattended.

