ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk home sustained $35,000 worth of damage after fire

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPinI_0ehCfW2500

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Crews battled a house fire in Norfolk on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the release from Norfolk Fire Division, Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched around 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday to the 400 block of Verges Ave. for a house on fire.

First arriving units saw flames coming from the side of a house and deck with moderate smoke coming from the eaves. Initial crews performed a transitional attack extinguishing the exterior fire prior to making entry. Upon entry, they encountered moderate smoke and no flames.

Fire damages several buildings in Nebraska town

It took approximately 20 firefighters and six rigs about 20 minutes to control the fire and another 45 minutes to overhaul the structure. There were no firefighters or civilians injured during the incident.

The property is estimated to be worth about $42,5000 and sustained $35,000 of damage to the structure and $10,000 to the contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Norfolk Police Department, Hadar Fire and Rescue, Red Cross, NPPD, and Black Hills Energy assisted Norfolk Fire and Rescue with the incident.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue said as part of daylight savings you should be sure to remember to change smoke detector batteries. Also, remember when disposing of smoking materials to place them in a metal can with wet sand. Make sure they are all the way out before leaving the area unattended.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Accidents
City
Norfolk, NE
Norfolk, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
KCAU 9 News

Iowa ground is dangerously dry as snow melts away

WESTER COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — The last of the snowfall is still melting in Iowa, but burn bans are already in place due to dangerously dry conditions leftover from last fall. On Tuesday a burn ban was put into place covering Webster County. In the City of Fort Dodge open burning is prohibited most of the […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Norfolk Fire Division#Norfolk Fire And Rescue#Hadar Fire And Rescue#Nppd#Black Hills Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KCAU 9 News

Iowa police: Woman shot in the face while at stoplight

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the face late Monday night while stopped at an intersection. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 2nd Avenue and University Avenue, Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said. The woman was stopped at the light when someone in […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy