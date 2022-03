The early ‘70s was a time of change at the big movie studios. Many of the great directors of the previous era were being brushed aside as new audiences demanded different styles of storytelling, and the success of the 1969 counterculture film Easy Rider appeared to show the way. Universal Studios came up with the concept of commissioning a series of low-budget experimental projects instead of paying for a single larger production, and so Douglas Trumbull was given his directorial debut with his science fiction story Silent Running.

