Want to help Ukraine? Go to the Movies! Here’s why:

Want to help Ukraine? Go to the Movies! Malco Movie Theater

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When you head to the theaters this weekend, you may be looking forward to seeing something like “The Batman,” but coming this Friday, people in Memphis have the opportunity to help Ukrainians in their fight for survival.

“I don’t think a film like this has been released like this ever before,” said Howard Kiedaisch, Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition.

“The Guide,” an award-winning foreign film, detailing struggles Ukrainians went through during the 1930s Soviet Regime, will be showing in theaters.

The proceeds help the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

As CEO of the Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition, Kiedaisch is responsible for distributing the movie to theaters.

He said the film has gained immense support at hundreds of theaters across the country, including here in Memphis.

“Now, we’ve booked it in to 600 theaters. It will be distributed to all of them within the next 24 hours,” Kiedaisch said.

The director, Oles Sanin, is currently in Kyiv, Ukraine, fighting for his country.

Now as a soldier, he believes the Russians stand no chance and said his movie shows the heart Ukrainians have had for decades.

“They are grossly mistaken. We shall win the war,” said Sanin from a war bunker.

Kiedaisch said if there’s a way to help the thousands of Ukrainians struggling to survive, this is one way of offering a helping hand.

“I think it’s really just a testament to what is happening in Ukraine and the way people feel about it that everyone wants to do something,” said Kiedaisch.

Information about the movie has also touched the hearts of countries like the United Kingdom and Sweden wanting to show the movie in their theaters.

Kiedaisch said there is only one thing theaters need to do if they want to play the movie in their theaters.

“Make sure you donate the receipts because that’s our only obligation,” said Kiedaisch.

Showings for “The Guide” begins Friday, March 18.

In Tennessee, you can catch the film at the Collierville Cinema Grill, Forest Hill Cinema Grill and Paradiso Cinema Grill.

In Mississippi, “The Guide” will be playing at Oxford Commons Cinema Grill and Grandview Cinema in Madison, MS.

In Arkansas, showings will be held at Ft Smith Cinema, Razorback Cinema Grill in Fayetteville and Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers, AR.

