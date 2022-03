Lewis Hamilton says he has changed the colour of his Formula 1 helmet as he wants to “show love for his beginnings”.Hamilton usually wears a black and purple helmet when racing for Mercedes but the 2022 season will see him in yellow. The British driver will be hoping the new campaign brings him more than a new helmet as he is targeting a record eighth world championship.“For this year’s helmet I wanted to show love to my beginnings,” he tweeted. “As much as I love purple and black, yellow is my history. I’m going into this season with the...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO