Father of two and Jeremy Ranch resident Josh Mann has entered the race for a seat on the Park City School Board. Josh Mann has two kids at Jeremy Ranch Elementary and might be best known in the Park City community from an unsuccessful write-in campaign for Summit County Council in 2018, or as the man behind the community website Park Rag. Now, he’s running for a seat on the Park City School Board.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO