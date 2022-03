Tom Littledyke knew he couldn't simply sit and watch as Russia's attack on Ukraine forced thousands of civilians to flee from their homes. The U.K.-based pub owner came up with a plan to fill his 16-seater minibus with essential supplies and drive more than 1000 miles from his home in Lyme Regis—a small coastal town in West Dorset, England—to the Ukraine-Poland border, where a growing number of displaced Ukrainians are seeking to leave their besieged nation. The 31-year-old and his partner, Georgia Wellman, created a JustGiving page and put out a plea on social media looking to raise about $1000 to purchase supplies. Within a few days, they had collected more than $15,000.

