Dr. Oz will renounce his Turkish citizenship if elected to Senate: 'I will only be a U.S. citizen'

By Brooke Singman
Fox News
Fox News
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Dr. Mehmet Oz on Wednesday told Fox News that if he is elected to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania, he will renounce his Turkish citizenship before being sworn into office. Oz, who as a dual citizen is legally permitted to serve in Congress, had previously indicated he...

