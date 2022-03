In this edition of NHL Stats News, western Canada is heavily featured, along with a few more top teams. We start by looking at the elite company Frederik Andersen joins with another win for the Carolina Hurricanes, a great start to a young career for the St. Louis Blues, and the Edmonton Oilers’ dynamic duo putting up record numbers together. Then we go to the Calgary Flames and another shutout on the season, Kris Letang’s continued success, the stars of the Vancouver Canucks leading the season turnaround, and much more.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO