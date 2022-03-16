ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump says Pence WON'T be his VP on the ticket if he runs in 2024 because they haven't spoken in a long time and he doesn't think voters would 'accept' him

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 hours ago

Donald Trump definitively said that if he runs again for president he wouldn't have his former Vice President Mike Pence on the ticket, according to a Wednesday report from The Washington Examiner.

'I don't think the people would accept it,' Trump said in a Tuesday evening interview when asked about potentially running with Pence for a third White House bid.

'Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end. We had a very good relationship,' he added. 'I haven't spoken to him in a long time.'

Speaking from Mar-a-Lago, which doubles as his club and political headquarters in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said there has been friction between him and his former No. 2 since the 2020 election.

Trump has consistently blamed Pence for his loss against Joe Biden, claiming he could have overturned the outcome of the 2020 presidential election by delaying certification of the Electoral College results on January 6, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1obQ_0ehCcg1600
Former President Donald Trump (left) told the Washington Examiner Tuesday that if he runs for president again in 2024, he will not be adding ex-Vice President Mike Pence (right) to the ticket

Instead on that day Pence certified the results as was his duty as vice president, after the Capitol was stormed by thousands of pro-Trump supporters who objected to the results.

Earlier this year during a speech to the Federalist Society, Pence gave his strongest rebuke of Trump yet, claiming he had 'no right' to overturn the election. He also said at a separate event over the summer, he said that he would never see 'eye to eye' with Trump on the events of January 6.

Trump said Pence acted as a 'human conveyor belt' sending the 'fraudulent votes' to 'Old Crow' Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

'I was disappointed in Mike,' Trump said.

The former president also suggested to the Examiner Tuesday that his differences with Pence are too much to overcome for another run on the same ticket.

Pence has distanced himself from Trump in the months between the election and leaving the White House, and has further done so in the year plus since Biden's inauguration.

Trump repeated his claim that the election was stolen and that he wanted Pence to delay certification so that the outcome could be contested in court and ultimately overturned. All court cases so far involving the claims of fraud in the 2020 election have been dismissed or otherwise ruled out of the former president's favor.

When speaking with the Examiner in a wide-range interview in Florida this week, Trump called Pence a 'really fine person' but said their relationship is broken past repair.

Pence is considering a 2024 bid for president and in further distancing himself from his former boss has made it clear that he would not automatically end those ambitions if Trump ran again.

'There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin,' he said during remarks to donors at a RNC retreat.

He also said, 'We cannot win by fighting yesterday's battles or by relitigating the past,' in obvious reference to Trump repeating claims that 2020 was stolen by Democrats who he claims cheated to get him out of the White House.

Trump will likely never forgive Pence for alluding to his scheme to send electoral votes from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin back to their respective Republican-controlled legislatures.

The former president believes sympathetic state lawmakers would have awarded him the Electoral College votes he needed to ultimately defeat Biden.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Moment Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't applaud Zelensky's speech and reaches for her cell phone - while Madison Cawthorn misses HALF the remarks and says 'emotion shouldn't guide foreign policy'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's impassioned speech to Congress on Wednesday morning left most lawmakers in the chamber in awe of his bravery and some were even nearly reduced to tears -- but two Republican firebrands seemed largely unaffected. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was spotted checking her phone while her...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

The GOP is gaining post-Trump. Trump? Not so much.

A couple of things have become pretty evident in recent months. One is that overzealous talk of the GOP’s dire political straits after the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has given way to a largely predictable surge for the party out of power. And the second is that this is happening largely despite Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inauguration#Election Fraud#Vp#The Washington Examiner#White House#The Electoral College#Capitol
AOL Corp

Mike Pence knocks Trump and lays the groundwork for possible presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence has spent the past week outmaneuvering Donald Trump, his old boss and potential 2024 primary opponent. Shortly after the plane Trump was flying on last weekend was forced to land due to an engine failure, Pence flew to Israel on the private jet of the GOP’s most prized donor, Miriam Adelson. And while Trump was avoiding criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call-in interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence and his wife, Karen, flew to the border between Ukraine and Poland to distribute relief aid to refugees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell's losing battle against Donald Trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly spearheading a behind-the-scenes push to counter former President Donald Trump’s influence over the midterm elections. But while McConnell might win some battles, it’s clear that he’s losing the war. According to a new report from The New York Times, the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Past Trump

In a ritual dating back to that June 2015 ride down the escalator, the Republican Party is having a debate over what to do about Donald Trump. Some GOP power brokers, chief among them Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, are doing what they can to put this tradition, and the entire question, in the rearview.
POTUS
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris loses her NINTH staffer since June: VP's deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh heads for the Pentagon after her trip to Europe - leaving just ONE of her senior communications staff left

Kamala Harris is losing her ninth staffer since June in deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh, who is moving to the Defense Department. Singh worked with the vice president for over two years, joining the then-senator's team in March 2020 during the presidential campaign to run communications after working on the campaigns of Michael Bloomberg and Corey Booker.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

314K+
Followers
23K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy