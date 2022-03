So many of us have had new skin-related issues pop up during the pandemic, and for me, that was eczema. Mine is relatively mild, but it exists, and it's deeply frustrating. I've tried what feels like everything, multiple rounds of prescription steroid creams from my dermatologist, as well as every sensitive-skin, fragrance-free, eczema-targeted body lotion imaginable. After running out of my everyday moisturizer, I picked up this Kopari Ultra Restore Body Butter With Hyaluronic Acid ($32), and immediately upon using it, I worried it could be problematic. It's got a strong coconut and floral scent, which I've always been told is a no-no for sensitive skin. However, I can confidently say this is the best body lotion I've ever tried.

SKIN CARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO