Canfield, OH

Ukraine president’s speech displayed with local company’s work

By Dave Sess
 13 hours ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – When Ukraine’s president addressed Congress, there was a local connection to showing that speech in Washington D.C.

President Zelenskyy was on a large screen assembled by Canfield’s LED3. It installed the 144 panels in 2015.

‘Take the lead’: President Zelenskyy pleads with Congress for help

Each panel comes together to make up a screen that measures 26 feet wide and 15 feet high and weighs about 3,500 pounds.

LED3 Technical Operation Director Brian Barry was in Washington recently, giving the screen a check-up. He was proud to see it play a small role in this situation.

“Another live event going on in a screen we installed. It’s a proud moment for us being a local company doing various projects we’ve done the US Capitol, seeing your work on TV. It’s a feel-good moment,” he said.

LED3 has five screens installed around the Capitol, and two more being installed soon.

