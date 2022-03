In the late 1950s, the FBI planted a rudimentary listening device behind the radiator in a Michigan Avenue tailor shop often frequented by Chicago mob bosses, and thus gathered a wealth of information about notorious chiefs such as Sam Giancana and Anthony “Joe Batters” Accardo. The Chicago-born writer-director Graham Moore has told interviewers that historical nugget was the seed for “The Outfit,” a taut, claustrophobically gripping, beautifully acted period piece set entirely in the rooms of neighborhood tailor shop frequented by Chicago mobsters and their associates. You gotta love that.

