A teenager in Tennessee died over the weekend after he was crushed by a heavy piece of construction equipment that police said he had been playing on with a friend. Jaden Dalton, 15, was doing donuts in a forklift at an equipment rental business in Nashville when the machine overturned on him, a witness told the Nashville Police Department. Police said Dalton and his friend had somehow managed to start the engines to some equipment on the lot and began operating them.

ACCIDENTS ・ 22 DAYS AGO