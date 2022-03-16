ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Deborah Heart and Lung Center earns three-star ratings from Society of Thoracic Surgeons

By Community Bulletin
NJ.com
NJ.com
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Deborah Heart and Lung Center has once again been awarded three-star ratings from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons. The star rating is calculated using a combination of quality measures for specific procedures performed by a society Adult Cardiac Surgery Database, according to a news release. In the latest STS...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
UV Cavalier Daily

Blood pressure medication potentially linked to kidney damage, U.Va. researchers find

New research out of School of Medicine suggests that long-term use of certain blood pressure medications may cause kidney damage. The research suggests blood pressure medications — known as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors designed to lower blood pressure by relaxing veins and arteries — are associated with hardened kidney vessels. Blood vessels provide oxygen to the kidney, so vessel hardening restricts full kidney function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WNYT

Baby undergoes lifesaving heart surgery while in womb

A family is grateful after their son survived a rare and complex heart surgery while he was still in the womb. The last year has been an emotional rollercoaster for Samantha Custer and her husband Dave. They found out during an ultrasound at 25 weeks pregnant that their son, Rylan, would need life-saving surgery.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Surgery#Cardiothoracic Surgery#Surgeon#Lung Center#Society Of Thoracic#Sts#Aortic Valve Replacement#Mvrr
The Press

BMI Tied to Pain in Patients With Hand Osteoarthritis

TUESDAY, Feb. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients with hand osteoarthritis, higher body mass index (BMI) is associated with greater pain severity not just in the hands, but also in the feet, knees, and hips, according to a study published online Feb. 9 in Arthritis & Rheumatology. Marthe Gløersen,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Potentially-Deadly Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy is a progressive disease that affects your heart muscles and makes it harder to pump blood to the rest of your body. The condition can cause your heart to weaken and lead to heart failure. However, proper treatment can slow progression and improve your outlook. Types of Cardiomyopathy:. There...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

10 Symptoms of Heart Failure That Can Be Easy to Miss

It’s hard to fathom that heart failure could potentially happen to you or someone you love, but the serious condition is more common than you might realize: About 6.2 million Americans have heart failure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s why it’s so important...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
MedicalXpress

Sleep apnea accelerates aging, but treatment may reverse it

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects 22 million people in the U.S. and is linked to a higher risk of hypertension, heart attacks, stroke, diabetes and many other chronic conditions. But now researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have found that untreated OSA also accelerates the biological aging process and that appropriate treatment can slow or possibly reverse the trend.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

How Polycystic Kidney Disease Is Diagnosed

Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) causes fluid-filled cysts to grow in the kidneys. These cysts disrupt kidney function and can lead to kidney failure. Over time, the cysts replace parts of the kidney, which decreases the kidney’s ability to function. PKD accounts for about 5% of all kidney failure cases and is the fourth leading cause of kidney failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Most Common Kidney Diseases? 6 Kidney Diseases

The most common type of kidney disease is chronic kidney disease (CKD). Other diseases include acute kidney injury, stones, infections, cysts, and cancer. Kidneys perform essential functions such as filtering blood to remove waste products and excess fluid from the body. Kidneys also play a key role in maintaining blood pressure, hemoglobin levels, electrolyte balance, and more.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Irregular periods associated with higher risk for liver disease

Women with long or irregular periods are at increased risk for a serious condition called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, according to a new study. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a chronic disease in which excess fat builds up in the liver. It affects about 24% of U.S. adults, according to a report Thursday in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WAFB

Bariatric Surgery: New benefits for your liver and heart

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— Bariatric surgery is best known as a weight loss tool when diet and exercise don’t cut it. Research shows about 228,000 Americans undergo these procedures each year which is only about one percent of the eligible population. Now a new study reveals this surgery has benefits beyond weight loss.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Baby in North Carolina Receives Unique, Life-Changing Heart Transplant

A baby in North Carolina has gotten a first-of-its-kind surgical intervention, which may safeguard his body from discarding the body part and eliminate the necessity for permanent immune-suppressing medicines. First-of-its-Kind Heart Transplant. Duke University, the institution wherein where the surgery was conducted claimed that the youngster, Easton Sinnamon, is the...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Boston

COVID Can Leave Patients With Long-Lasting Heart Conditions, Study Finds

BOSTON (CBS) – COVID-19 can have long-lasting effects on the heart, even among people who weren’t hospitalized with the disease. A new study has identified a variety of different heart and vascular-related effects of coronavirus. Researchers in St. Louis looked at data on more than 150,000 patients in the VA system with COVID-19. They found that more than a month after infection, the patients were at higher risk of at least 20 cardiovascular-related complications including stroke, heart failure, abnormal heart rhythms, and blood clots. These conditions were seen among some patients who were never hospitalized during their acute illness, but the more severe the initial infection, the greater the risk. If you have had COVID-19 and are now experiencing shortness of breath, chest discomfort, fatigue, or other concerning symptoms, please have your doctor evaluate you for heart-related complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Nutrition and Chronic Kidney Disease

In chronic kidney disease, the kidneys are unable to filter excess water and waste out of your blood as they should. Early detection of kidney disease combined with dietary and lifestyle changes can help you prevent or delay the progression to kidney failure. This article provides a basic guide of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis vs. Osteoarthritis Hands

Arthritis affects a person in a variety of forms in the bones. It is a joint disease that affects most of the population and can cause inflammation and discomfort, making it difficult to move or remain active. Each type of arthritis has its set of symptoms and may require distinct treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
189K+
Followers
99K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy