Financial Reports

PagerDuty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 11 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring...

www.middletownpress.com

Seekingalpha.com

Tecnoglass Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+77.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $129.37M (+26.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, TGLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten...
Seekingalpha.com

Fidus Investment Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.43M (-13.5% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, FDUS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has...
Benzinga

TRACON Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TRACON Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
pymnts

Ulta Beauty Sees Q4 Net Sales Up 24.1%

Ulta Beauty appears to be faring well in the increasingly fierce battle for customers in the beauty care space, as Sephora is deepening its in-store presence at Kohl’s and Walmart adopts the Beauty Space kiosk concept across its stores. CEO Dave Kimbell said Thursday (March 10) that he’s confident...
MarketWatch

Dollar Tree misses on sales, completes price hike to $1.25 in the U.S.

Dollar Tree Inc. sltr stock fell 1.2% in Wednesday premarket trading after the discount retailer reported a sales miss. Net income totaled $454.2 million, or $2.01 per share, down from $502.8 million, or $2.13 per share, last year. The company experienced three uncommon charges during the quarter, including $34.1 million for a recall at an Arkansas distribution center and the 404 Family Dollar stores it serves due to a rodent infestation. Sales totaled $7.077 billion, up from $6.767 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.78 and sales of $7.120 billion. Same-store sales rose 2.5%, with Dollar Tree up 3.1% and Family Dollar up 1.7%. The FactSet consensus was for 2.9% same-store sales growth. "Importantly, we recently completed a successful conversion to a $1.25 price point across all Dollar Tree stores in the U.S., more than two months ahead of schedule, which significantly enhances our ability to provide a meaningful assortment at extreme value to our shoppers," said Michael Witynski, chief executive of the company, in a statement. "We continue to have terrific performance on other key strategic initiatives, including the expansion of our $3 and $5 Plus assortment in Dollar Tree stores, as well as our Combo Stores and H2 Renovations at Family Dollar." For the first quarter, Dollar Tree is guiding for sales in a range from $6.63 billion to $6.78 billion, a same-store sales increase in the low single-digits and EPS in the range of $1.95 to $2.10. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $6.797 billion, same-store sales growth of 2.7% and EPS of $1.67. For the full-year, Dollar Tree's outlook is for sales in the range of $27.22 billion to $27.85 billion, same-store sales growth in the low-to-mid single-digits and EPS in the range of $7.60 to $8.00. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $28.042 billion, same-store sales growth of 1% and EPS of $7.65. Dollar Tree stock has gained 41.2% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
Benzinga

Volt Information Sciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Volt Information Sciences (AMEX:VOLT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Volt Information Sciences beat estimated earnings by 123.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was up $8.97 million from...
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 16, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares rose 1.2% to $56.50 in after-hours trading. Caleres (NYSE: CAL) reported better-than-expected results...
Seeking Alpha

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.18M (+23.1% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, CPRX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
International Business Times

Abercrombie Warns Of Weak Margins As Holiday Sales Disappoint

Clothes retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co warned of weaker margins in 2022 after missing holiday-quarter sales and profit estimates due to product shortages and COVID-19 curbs, sending shares down more than 17% in early trading on Wednesday. The Ohio-based retailer took a hit from factory closures in Vietnam and shipping...
Motley Fool

Why Paysafe Stock Is Soaring Today

Paysafe's fourth-quarter sales beat Wall Street's expectations. The company's total payment volume popped 20% in the quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Envela's Earnings: A Preview

Envela (AMEX:ELA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Envela will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Envela bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Recap: DouYu International Q4 Earnings

DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DouYu International Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $17.53 million from...
Benzinga

The One Group Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Insights

The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. The One Group Hospitality beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.21. Revenue was up $39.07...
Benzinga

Recap: Dream Finders Homes Q4 Earnings

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dream Finders Homes beat estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.52. Revenue was up $390.99 million from...
Community Policy