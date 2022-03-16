ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Two 14-year-old boys arrested after shooting splatter guns at 2 kids riding bikes in Peachtree City

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2roeaY_0ehCasIA00
Child shot by splatter gun (Peachtree City Police Department)

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Peachtree City police have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say shot and injured an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old with splatter guns earlier this week.

Police said that they responded to the Battery Way Boat Docks on Monday around 3:30 p.m. over reports of teenagers shooting children with Orbeez splatter ball guns.

Officers found two children with injuries to the face and abdomen. Police found four 17-year-old boys nearby with splatter guns, but determined they were not involved with shooting the children. They were charged with violating the city ordinance of discharging restricted weapons.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers viewed video from city cameras and spotted a golf cart occupied by the suspected shooters.

On Tuesday, officers were able to locate the shooters. Police said that due to the unprovoked nature of the crime, the fact that the victims froze the projectiles to make them more painful and the fact that the children were riding bikes, they charged one 14-year-old boy with aggravated assault and another with aggravated assault (party to a crime) and underage operation of a golf cart.

  • Freddie Freeman to Braves fans: ‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart’

One of the boy’s parents was also charged with a city ordinance violation for allowing her son to operate a golf cart while underaged.

The suspects have not been identified because they are juveniles.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“The Peachtree City Police Department reminds parents to have conversations with their children about the serious implications of this dangerous trend,” police said “All violations of city ordinance or state law regarding discharging of these weapons on city property or at unwilling participants will be prosecuted accordingly.”

Anyone with any more information on the incident is asked to please call 770-487-8866 or email policepublicinfo@peachtree-city.org.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peachtree City, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Louisiana man said he set fire to girlfriend to find out what it was like, deputies say

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — A northern Louisiana man is behind bars after deputies said he set fire to his girlfriend earlier this month. According to KNOE-TV, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred March 5 on Smith Street. Authorities said Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, of West Monroe, was drinking alcohol with his girlfriend when he poured an “unknown liquid” on her and set her ablaze, the news station reported.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man apprehended after breaking into Pittsburgh Zoo, police say

PITTSBURGH — Police in Pennsylvania have apprehended a man accused of breaking into the Pittsburgh Zoo on Wednesday night, WPXI-TV is reporting. Authorities initially told the news outlet that a man who had entered the zoo after operating hours was running to different exhibits while hiding from police. The zoo later released a statement saying a suspect breached the facility’s perimeter fence shortly before 8 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
128K+
Followers
94K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy