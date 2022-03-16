Unionville-Raised Bride Recounts Her Wedding That Was Worth the Wait

Benjamin Collins and Bethasbee Medina. Image via Carly Landolt Photography.

Bethasbee Medina and Benjamin Collins recently married at Winterthur Museum, Garden, and Library in Delaware in a ceremony that celebrated the bride’s Mexican heritage, writes Kristen Schott for Philadelphia magazine.

Medina and Collins met at Saint Joseph’s University in 2011 and were engaged six years later on a trip to Playa del Carmen. COVID-19 pushed their wedding plans back a year, but they were able to get married in April 2021 at Winterthur.

“While waiting seemed impossible, Ben reassured me that we would have the day we always dreamed of,” said Medina.

During the ceremony, Collins gifted his wife arras, gold coins that symbolize trust.

The museum helped to honor Medina’s Mexican heritage with colorful maracas placed on the dining chairs during the reception, so guests who wanted to avoid the dance floor could join in on the fun.

An emotional part of the evening came when the newlyweds sat with Medina’s grandmother, who does not speak English. Instead, she hugged Collins to show her gratefulness.