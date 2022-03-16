Berks County Considering Starting Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority with Montgomery County

Image via WFMZ.

Berks County is considering creating a tri-county passenger rail authority with Montgomery and Chester counties called Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority, writes David Kostival for the WFMZ 69 News.

This tri-county authority would be made of nine members and would include one commissioner from each of the counties.

A tri-county passenger rail committee was formed about a year ago to look at the efforts revolving around restoring passenger rail service between Reading and Philadelphia.

The committee determined that passenger rail from Philadelphia to the Reading area needs to be restored to provide stations in communities with lower incomes.

“At a minimum, the service should run from downtown Philadelphia to Reading, and the service could have regular frequency, with potential stops in Norristown, Phoenixville, Pottstown, and Reading,” said David Hunter, Berks County director of planning.

He added that “the proposal to form the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority would replace the current tri-county passenger rail committee and be supported with representation and funding from all three member counties.”

Montgomery County will hold a public hearing on April 21, 2022, for the purpose of the consideration of forming an authority.