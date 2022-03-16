ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

No injuries reported in Wednesday morning fire near downtown Amarillo

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department provided information regarding a...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD announces alcohol safety project for Spring Break

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since the beginning of Spring Break, the Amarillo Police Department (APD) on Wednesday introduced the new “Spring Break Drinking Deterrence” project, which aims to reduce underage drinking in Amarillo. According to a news release from the APD, underage drinking “causes countless incidents where young people are involved in alcohol-related fights, assaults, […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Amarillo, TX
Accidents
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD searching for missing, elderly man

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said they are looking for a missing, elderly man named Albert Baker. APD said Baker also goes by “AW” or “Jerry.” His birthday is April 26, 1934. They said Baker is 5’10” and 300 lbs., and bald with no facial hair. Baker also has a severe curve […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas DPS identifies individuals killed in late Tuesday crash near Andrews

Update (4:04 p.m.) Officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety released more information regarding a crash nine miles east of Andrews Tuesday evening. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, a 17-passenger van carrying members of the University of the Southwest’s men’s and women’s golf teams home from a tournament in Midland was involved in […]
ANDREWS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

USW says 7 people have died following overnight crash, investigation ongoing

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The University of the Southwest has confirmed multiple deaths after 17-passanger van, owned by the school, crashed Tuesday evening.  In a Facebook post, the school said the van was carrying nine passengers, including the coach, on the way back to Hobbs, New Mexico after a golf tournament in Midland. While the […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Accident
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 injured in officer-involved shooting in 1000 block of Ricks

Update (6:15 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding the incident in the 1000 block of Ricks Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched to Sunrise Elementary, located at 5123 14th Ave., around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday on a call of a domestic violence aggravated […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NTSB opens investigation in Andrews deadly van crash

ANDREWS, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board provided an update Wednesday afternoon after a deadly crash killed nine people and left two others critically wounded. NSTB spokesperson Eric Weiss said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday along Farm to Market Road 1788 near Andrews in Andrews County. Weiss said one coach, previously identified […]
ANDREWS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

I-27 designated as part of interstate highway system

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After the 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill was recently signed into law by President Joe Biden, the Ports-to-Plains Highway Act of 2021 has now become a reality, something that local officials hope can bring increased economic potential with the expansion of I-27. The passage recognizes the Ports-to-Plains corridor from Laredo to Raton, […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo temporarily changes special event application process

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo are continuing to make adjustments after an online data breach was prevented earlier this month. In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, officials with the city of Amarillo said that applications for special events are able to be picked up in person at the city’s Environmental […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

4-month-old dies after being shot in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Tuesday that a 4-month-old was shot and killed in a house at Lehigh Street and North Knoxville Avenue. “There were several juveniles in the residence, a gun was discharged and a 4-month-old was struck and killed,” LPD Captain Leath McClure said. McClure said there was no ongoing […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 31 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths and 31 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. Potter County reported three new cases of COVID-19, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 13 recoveries. This brings the county’s […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy