ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo Opera to screen film Blue: Stories from Toledo

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZS3EO_0ehCZeHb00

Toledo Opera will host a second screening of the documentary film Blue: Stories from Toledo Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Franciscan Theatre & Conference Center at Lourdes University.

The Toledo Opera and Madhouse Creative collaborated on the 20-minute film to contextualize the story of Blue , an opera to be presented by the Toledo Opera in August, and the experiences of Toledoans.

Welcome remarks will be given by Lisa McDuffie, president-CEO of the YWCA of Northwest Ohio and Community chairman for Toledo Racial Equity and Inclusion Council.

Following the screening will be a panel presentation with Toledo community members and law enforcement experts who will discuss building trust between the police and Black residents.

Patrice McClellan, president and lead strategist of the Ronald Group, will be the moderator. The panelists include Tonya Rider, former Toledo Police Department detective; Sarah Shendy, director of the Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment in the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services and police officer in Copley Township, Ohio; artist David Ross, who co-created the George Floyd and Damia Ezell murals in Toledo; Ohio State Trooper Darriontae Stewart; and Marvin Whitfield,  founder of Blue Force Mobile Training Team and president & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio.

This event is free. To register, contact Luke Serrano at lserrano@toledoopera.org.

Blue is made possible by Owens Corning, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Ohio Humanities.

The opera will be presented Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug 28 at 2 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Religion Offerings: 'Queen of Clean' brings comedy act to Monroe

Chonda Pierce, a stand-up comedian known as the “Queen of Clean,” performs at Stewart Road Church of God in Monroe on Saturday. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission is $29, while VIP tickets are $55. VIP ticket-holders will be allowed early entry at 5:15 p.m. for a question-and-answer session with Pierce. Go to awakeningevents.com/chondapierce .
MONROE, MI
The Blade

Summer camps return to the Toledo Humane Society

The Toledo Humane Society announced that it is offering a variety of hands-on summer camp learning experiences to children age 5 to age 16. Camps include the junior animal adventure camp, animal adventure camp, animal photography and drawing camp, K9 training workshop beginner-intermediate, and an animal careers and pre-veterinary workshop.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Lainey Gardner from Crestview becomes spelling champ

Stillness and a palpable silence laid heavily on the fifth through eighth graders onstage Saturday during The Blade’s 2022 Northwest Ohio Championship Spelling Bee. Nineteen participants from schools and districts scattered across northwest Ohio from the Indiana border to Sandusky vied for the grand prize of an expenses-paid trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Md., just outside Washington during Memorial Day week.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
City
Copley Township, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
The Blade

Clowning brings joy to industry veteran

Calling someone a clown is synonymous with not taking them seriously, but there’s one man in Toledo who takes clowning very seriously. A true gentle giant, James Ellis, 45, of West Toledo, looms, “5 foot 20” as he puts it (6 feet 8 inches) donning bright colors, a red nose, silly hat, folding balloon animals for kids, and talking in high-pitched voices while felt puppets' mouths move.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Hendel: Women of Toledo celebrate language, culture on International Women's Day

WOMEN'S History Month has erupted in a wealth of stories about women who have made an impact in our society, many paving the way for others. A standout event that shared women's stories was the Women of Toledo program and luncheon to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8. International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and a call to action for accelerating gender parity. This year's international theme is #BreakThe Bias, celebrating women's accomplishments and raising awareness of bias that still presents a challenge for many women.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Three years later, a match made in person

For the first time in three years, cries of joy and supportive cheers filled the Stranahan Theater’s Great Hall as roughly 175 fourth-year University of Toledo medical students gathered for the annual Match Day ceremony to learn where they will complete their residency program.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy