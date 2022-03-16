Toledo Opera to screen film Blue: Stories from Toledo

Toledo Opera will host a second screening of the documentary film Blue: Stories from Toledo Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Franciscan Theatre & Conference Center at Lourdes University.

The Toledo Opera and Madhouse Creative collaborated on the 20-minute film to contextualize the story of Blue , an opera to be presented by the Toledo Opera in August, and the experiences of Toledoans.

Welcome remarks will be given by Lisa McDuffie, president-CEO of the YWCA of Northwest Ohio and Community chairman for Toledo Racial Equity and Inclusion Council.

Following the screening will be a panel presentation with Toledo community members and law enforcement experts who will discuss building trust between the police and Black residents.

Patrice McClellan, president and lead strategist of the Ronald Group, will be the moderator. The panelists include Tonya Rider, former Toledo Police Department detective; Sarah Shendy, director of the Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment in the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services and police officer in Copley Township, Ohio; artist David Ross, who co-created the George Floyd and Damia Ezell murals in Toledo; Ohio State Trooper Darriontae Stewart; and Marvin Whitfield, founder of Blue Force Mobile Training Team and president & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio.

This event is free. To register, contact Luke Serrano at lserrano@toledoopera.org.

Blue is made possible by Owens Corning, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Ohio Humanities.

The opera will be presented Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug 28 at 2 p.m.