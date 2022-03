The nation’s three leading credit report companies have simultaneously announced plans to rewrite their corporate policies on reporting medical debt. What Happened: According to a Wall Street Journal report, Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX), Experian PLC (OTC: EXPGY) and TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) will remove medical debt from their reports that was paid after it was sent to collections and will not add new unpaid medical debts for a full year after being sent to collection agencies. The changes will go into effect in July.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO