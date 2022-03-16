Kourtney Kardashian claims IVF medication has put her into early menopause

As she blissfully enjoys her romance with fiancé Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian is busy returning to reality television. The famed Kardashian sister is no stranger to being followed around by cameras after spending over a decade on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but it was clear that the show wasn't her favorite thing to do. For years, Kourtney has been the subject of memes connected to random comments that she made on the series, and in a recent interview with Bustle, she detailed just how much she hated the E! hit.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO