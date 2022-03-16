ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo forms new commission focused on gender equality

By By Nancy Gagnet / The Blade
The city of Toledo initiated the Gender Equity Commission this week to address issues of discrimination against women and girls.

The new commission is the result of Toledo City Council’s action on Tuesday to ratify a United Nations human rights treaty titled the “Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women,” which dates back four decades and specifically addresses women’s rights.

The new commission will focus on discrimination happening now against women and girls in areas of employment, economic development, political representation, education, and health care, Toledo City Councilman Tiffany Preston Whitman said.

During a Wednesday morning news conference at Jera’s Heavenly Sweet in Toledo, Ms. Preston Whitman joined with other council members and leaders of local organizations to discuss plans for the commission moving forward.

“We want to make a lasting impact and it’s very simple, when women thrive, cities thrive,” Ms. Preston Whitman said.

Jera’s served as an appropriate backdrop for the news conference since it is a successful woman-owned business, which was started by Jera Stewart as a home-based operation before expanding to a location at the Fifth Third Center. Later, the business moved from Fifth Third Center to its current larger location on West Bancroft Street near the University of Toledo.

“We are sending a message as a majority of women on city council that we don’t want our presence to be symbolic. We want to use our positions on council to make a difference to girls and women in our community,” Ms. Preston Whitman said.

The new 13-member commission will comprise individuals from council, the mayor’s office, city staff, and the community. The commission will collect and analyze data, help formulate new policies and carry out strategies and measures to eliminate discrimination, and will serve as the monitoring agency of city policies. In addition, a new gender equity manager will be hired to lead and manage the commission, Ms. Preston Whitman said.

“This is a local grassroots effort to adopt those principals on a local level,” she said.

Ardenia Jones Terry leads the Toledo area steering committee of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, which is the group helping to initiate the new policy.

Very little data exists about discrimination and other issues involving women in Toledo, Ms. Terry said.

“We have some of it [data], but it’s not complete and so one of the things this ordinance does is give us a research piece that is conducted by the city with the commission,” she said.

Through that work, which is ongoing and continuously evolving, Ms. Terry believes that efficient policy decisions can be made since more will be known regarding issues and challenges women in Toledo face daily.

“The goal is action, it does us no good to do research and then not take action,” she said. “We’re hoping that we will start with the city and it will flow into the community as so many things do.”

