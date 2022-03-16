Real estate agent warns buyers and renters to do their research

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Ana Mitchell has a message for buyers and renters in the hot real estate market — do your homework.

On Monday, Clearwater Police arrested a woman for trying to rent out properties she didn’t own. While 44-year-old Ewelina Drozd is facing a burglary of an unoccupied dwelling charge, Police said other charges are pending.

Ana Mitchell is a licensed real estate agent with Robert Slack.

One of the properties Drozd is accused of trying to sell was on Magnolia Drive in Clearwater. It was one of Mitchell’s listings.

“One of the realtors that was in our neighborhood, she called me and she said ‘hey, your listing and my listing, there is something going on and you should check it out,'” Mitchell said. “At first I was angry, people are struggling and for somebody just to come and take other people’s money in times like this, it’s just crazy.”

Karey Whitfield is the victim. She said when Drozd showed her the properties, everything seemed on the up and up.

“She let me in, she showed me around, and I said this is perfect, she pulled out a lease agreement, I’m a notary and I’m used to looking at legal documents and I’m looking at everything,” Whitfield said. “Everything looks super kosher.”

She gave Drozd a payment to cover the deposit and the first month’s rent. She got most of her money back after Drozd was arrested.

Mitchell said buyers and renters need to be vigilant and do their research.

“If you are renting, call the listing agent. Ask for the referral. Ask your friends, ask your family. Who did you use to buy or sell? Who did you use to rent,” Mitchell said. “You can go on the Hillsborough or Pinellas County site, go to the assessor’s office, plug in the address, pull up who the owner is, right? If the person who is meeting you is not the owner, ask these questions. You’re not Joe. What is going on?”

Whitfield is now actively warning others on social media to be careful.

“Watch out, cause they are out there. They are out there,” said Whitfield. “If I had anything to say to other people that were out house hunting or in the same situation where you know you need to find somewhere to live, in this economy, in this real estate craziness, is make sure you have all of your ducks in a row.”

