Lotus is known for its remarkable sports cars that are optimal on track. Though they don’t have the same massive numbers in either power or cylinder count that many high-end supercars do, they often put down numbers on track that match or beat their bigger, badder competition. However, Lotus says they plan to shift solely to electric cars in the near future. However, the new Lotus Emira is one phenomenal way to mark the end of their gasoline engine era.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO