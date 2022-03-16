Austin tech company teases future of virtual reality via immersive ‘domes’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While virtual reality technology isn’t a new phenomenon, it’s taken center stage as one of the leading topics at the 2022 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals, with 50 events on this year’s line up related to the metaverse and VR tech. For one Austin company, they said this wave of interest is one decades in the making, with more immersive content and uses on the horizon.

Omnispace360 is an Austin-based VR company that specializes in immersive dome technology and video projection mapping. What started as immersive elements for planetariums has expanded into live sports and music entertainment, science and art exhibitions and immersive marketing tools.

Theirs is a different approach to VR tech, which can often come in the form of individual headsets as opposed to a set or designated environment. Chris Lawes, Omnispace360’s CEO, said he wanted to help create a multi-user experience where people can physically come together and engage with the virtual tech in real time.

“When you’re in an immersive environment that’s projected light and sound, you can really lose yourself in that,” he said. “You’re with your friends, you’re with people and you can interact and you can see each other’s reactions and everything in real time. And there’s something very powerful about that.”

Omnispace360’s portfolio has included everything from planetarium domes, hot air balloon exhibits and domes at the PGA Tour to projection mapping at Super Bowl LIV in Miami and Super Bowl LII in Atlanta.

Omnispace360 is an Austin-based virtual reality company that specializes in immersive domes and video projection mapping for interactive marketing and live entertainment. (Courtesy: Omnispace360)

Omnispace360 is an Austin-based virtual reality company that specializes in immersive domes and video projection mapping for interactive marketing and live entertainment. (Courtesy: Omnispace360)

Omnispace360 is an Austin-based virtual reality company that specializes in immersive domes and video projection mapping for interactive marketing and live entertainment. (Courtesy: Omnispace360)

Omnispace360 is an Austin-based virtual reality company that specializes in immersive domes and video projection mapping for interactive marketing and live entertainment. (Courtesy: Omnispace360)

At this year’s SXSW, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his company’s plans for the “metaverse,” an immersive virtual reality system where users can engage for professional, personal and entertainment uses.

Just as with all social media networking options, security remains at the forefront of concerns VR technicians will be facing.

“Certainly when you’re when you’re engaging millions of users across a shared network, you know, a lot of the security issues that social networks have now, will just be exacerbated by that,” said Matthew Fannon, Omnispace360’s chief marketing office and executive producer.

With a centralized VR dome, Lawes said that limits the volume of IP addresses and networks that can be threatened by hackers, compared to some single-user equipment. He added Omnispace360 have protective measures like firewalls and technicians on site to monitor the system.

But he stressed that safety and security for users isn’t only about the threat of potential hackings, but being mindful of the physical or psychological tolls immersive environments can take if not managed properly.

“There’s a certain level of trust there that you’re not going to then hit them with crazy strobe lights, or something really abrupt and intense that’s going to actually be unpleasant and no longer kind of a fun, thriller experience,” Lawes said.

While VR technology has been prominently used in gaming and entertainment, the immersive tech has expanded beyond into alternative industries.

Marketing companies use VR as a way to develop a more hands-on, interactive opportunity for customers to engage with products. Employers, and particularly medical or first responder departments, can use VR for interactive training programs, while the technology has also been used as a therapeutic option for post-traumatic stress disorder and other physical and mental health conditions.

Regardless of the technology’s specific use, Lawes said that, at its core, VR can create a unique and unified virtual experience.

“I think there’s a lot of power in creating shared experiences that are memorable, and that causes us to bond. And I think it’s an important time in the world right now to remember that and to remember that we’re all one world people, we’re all one world society,” Lawes said. “I really believe that there’s ways to try to, you know, actively cultivate harmony in the world.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.