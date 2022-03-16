ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Unanimously passes the Sunshine Protection Act

By Anna Meyers
 11 hours ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM)- The senate has unanimously passed The Sunshine Protection Act to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The bill aims to make daylight saving time permanent and is now headed for a vote in the House of Representatives. While Congress is following several states’ lead – over the past four years, 18 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions to provide for permanent daylight saving time – it must act before the states can adopt the change.

Americans changed their clocks at 2 AM this Sunday, and hopefully the sun is setting on this dated practice. There should be no daylight between the House and Senate on this issue. Times have changed, and this commonsense legislation will end a disorienting and tired tradition. Making daylight saving time permanent could help reduce energy costs and seasonal depression, and I encourage the House to pass this bill before the clock runs out.”

Senator Gillibrand

If it passed, the bill would be in place starting in 2023 to give time for the transportation industry to make necessary changes. What it would mean for us with year round daylight saving time, is in the late fall and early winter, the sunrise would be later and the sunset would also be delayed staying light out longer.

Steven J. Heneghan, MD, Chief Medical Officer VP MA for Arnot Health said that the change of the clocks twice a year can have health impacts: “The risk for heart attacks, strokes, car accidents increase during this period of time. Especially when we move forward in the spring time”.

“The medical community has for a number of years advocated that we should not have twice a year changing of the clocks because we are going to get used to one timeframe and then shift. By losing either daylight saving time or standard time throughout the year we can eliminate those changes to health which can be the most dangerous” said Heneghan.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

