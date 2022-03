We have an update on the Seiya Suzuki sweepstakes, and it doesn't bode well for the Boston Red Sox. The star outfielder from Japan worked out for the Padres in San Diego over the weekend, The Athletic's Dennis Lin reported late Sunday night. And according to Nikkan Sports, that workout went well: The Japanese newspaper reports that Suzuki has reached an agreement with San Diego on a contract worth about $70 million over five years.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO