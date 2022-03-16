ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Analysis: Biden, recognizing the power of Zelenskyy’s plea to Congress, beefs up defense aid for Ukraine

By ELI STOKOLS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 15 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Throughout his nearly 14 months in office, President Joe Biden has spoken often about the world being at “an inflection point” in a broader ideological “battle between democracies and autocracies,” vowing that the U.S. and allies are determined to deliver for those who’ve chosen...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ian Bremmer
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Air Defense#Ukrainian#American
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Reporter Lost Part of His Leg in Ukraine Attack, Authorities Say

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall had to have part of his leg amputated after he and his colleagues came under fire while reporting on the war in Ukraine, authorities said. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, shared the news on Telegram on Tuesday, a day after Fox News confirmed Hall had been hospitalized after the vehicle he was traveling in with colleagues was struck by fire outside Kyiv. Hall’s colleague, Pierre Zakrevsky, was killed, along with Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kurshynova. Gerashchenko said that while Hall survived, “doctors had to amputate” the lower part of his leg. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said Hall lost part of his leg after Russian troops fired at him and his crew. Earlier this week, acclaimed documentary filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud was also killed while working in Ukraine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
6abc

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Biden believes Putin will go forward with invasion

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega on Thursday morning that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will go through with an invasion of Ukraine within days. Asked when departing the White House if it's his sense that an invasion would happen, Biden...
POTUS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Russia Attacks Ukraine As Defiant Putin Warns US, NATO

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy