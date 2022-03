Most people, including Celebrities have quickly, after a visit or two, come to love Idaho after taking in everything this stunning state has to offer. From Bruce Willis trying to buy the whole town of Hailey Idaho piece by piece, to the Kardashians Coeur d'Alene vacation, to Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell RVing through the state with their kiddos. Those are just a few recent examples. Sun Valley Idaho has gained a reputation of the celebrity hub in the state. The beauty is hard to beat, the skiing is incredible and the town isn't overly populated.

SUN VALLEY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO