Photos and video: Walmart Distribution Center fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive fire is still billowing at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield.
FOX59 has crews on the scene and pictures and video being sent in from our viewers across the area. The large plume of smoke can be seen from miles away.
Live Reports from Plainfield at the Walmart Distribution Center fire
Walmart Distribution Center wall collapses
Updates from officials
Fire visible on weather radar
Video from the Walmart Distribution Center fireCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0