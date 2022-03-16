ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Photos and video: Walmart Distribution Center fire

By Vickie Binkley
FOX59
FOX59
 13 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A massive fire is still billowing at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield.

FOX59 has crews on the scene and pictures and video being sent in from our viewers across the area. The large plume of smoke can be seen from miles away.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPlon_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEdba_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BpkhJ_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgCvV_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKuij_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUO2Y_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBJyA_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JSHUa_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7WLa_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asGi5_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7M44_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g91XK_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExdXc_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XM9BN_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQCNJ_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnGtw_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L7c9y_0ehCW4K500
    Photos provided by IFD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tJzX_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FoCgM_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yojYI_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSbeF_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Growv_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8fm2_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TpnjK_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aW1yx_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0Phr_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8t9K_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJLdi_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cECyB_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fs9kW_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29abw2_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X57Ym_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20s9rb_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Zf5K_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18umMl_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUXaT_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCKnu_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZRug_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nevei_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQgUp_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6QbI_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMw3Y_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33E1vK_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uN7W_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJMaw_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ntSE_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBLGE_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnCHj_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qpa7y_0ehCW4K500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fe4vy_0ehCW4K500

Live Reports from Plainfield at the Walmart Distribution Center fire

Walmart Distribution Center wall collapses

Updates from officials

Fire visible on weather radar

Video from the Walmart Distribution Center fire

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Brownsburg Fire Department pioneering app to support firefighters

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – The Brownsburg Fire Department is working to provide community resources while helping to address firefighters’ mental health. A recent study from the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy journal found the nature of firefighters’ work can pose significant risks to their mental health. Firefighters are repeatedly exposed to painful experiences and erratic sleep schedules. According […]
BROWNSBURG, IN
FOX59

Indy man arrested for arson in Bartholomew Co.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County have arrested an Indianapolis man in connection to an arson from February. First responders worked a structure fire in the 400 block of S. National Road on Feb. 22. After an inspection by the Bartholomew County fire inspector, police arrested Antonio Dickerson, 39, for arson. Police also […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
FOX59

I-65 murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in Ind.

A Florida man was arrested for murder in connection to a man’s body being found on I-65 in White County earlier in March, according to Indiana State Police. On March 8, police were called to a stretch of I-65 (187.5 mile marker) just south of the State Road 18 exit in the Brookston area. Cleanup […]
WHITE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Plainfield, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Plainfield, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Plainfield, IN
Accidents
FOX59

Franklin HS student killed in Johnson Co. crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Franklin on Tuesday, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the single vehicle accident happened around 3:05 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Hurricane Road. Colton Alexander Leeper, 17, was headed northbound on Hurricane when a witness told police that […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Smoke from Plainfield fire seen on radar, explained by meteorologists

Meteorologists Alyssa Andrews and Tucker Antico explain the weather science behind the Plainfield, Indiana fire at a Walmart distribution center. The smoke could be seen on radar and visible satellite this Wednesday on what would otherwise be a very clear day. You may think of radar as something we only see precipitation on. However, the […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

Car lands on roof after hitting light pole on E. 21st

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver received minor injuries after hitting a light pole on the east side. Around 1:15 a.m., an IMPD officer discovered a single vehicle crash in the 9400 block of E. 21st Street. According to police, the driver was traveling eastbound when she left the road, hit a light pole and crashed. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Online clothing sale leads to murder of Illinois man in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — An online clothing sale led to a robbery and murder on Indy’s near northeast side. Newly released court records reveal the victim lost his life while visiting from another state. On the day of the shooting, March 6th, the victim and his fiancée met with the suspect at a Subway on 38th Street, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Video#Weather Radar#Nexstar#Accident#Ifd Live Reports#Fox 59
FOX59

Body of missing Kokomo teen found near bike trail

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police announced the body of a 17-year-old girl was found, more than a month after she was declared missing. Police were sent to investigate a body found in the brush near a bike trail in the 3000 block of North Washington Street on March 14. It was determined the deceased was […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Bartholomew County weekend crash prompts calls to slow down

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY – Bartholomew County authorities are asking drivers to slow down on county roads after a serious crash that may have involved road rage. The crash happened Saturday on County Road 325 W, just west of Columbus and north of State Road 46.  Police responding to the scene found a black pickup truck that […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Noblesville Police Department adds therapy K9 named Luna to force

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.- The Noblesville Police Department has a new K-9 on its force. Luna isn’t going out on drugs busts, instead, her job is to comfort. The 1-year-old black lab is a therapy dog. “Oh my gosh, I couldn’t have asked for a better partner,” said Officer Ben Lugar, with the Noblesville Police Department. Luna helps […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Walmart
FOX59

17-year-old killed in Tippecanoe County crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A crash in Tippecanoe County killed a teenager on Monday afternoon. According to the Tipp. Co. sheriff’s office, two cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of U.S. 231 North at County Road 600 North. They say Rebekah Knox, 17, of Otterbein, was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

78 Indiana counties blue, 14 yellow on latest COVID map

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 303 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 2.7%. The state is no longer displaying data for unique individual positivity rate and total tested individuals. Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Study: Indianapolis falls $1 billion short in infrastructure funding

INDIANAPOLIS — A new report commissioned by the Indianapolis Department of Public Works found that the city would need more than $1 billion to maintain and improve its roads, bridges and sidewalks. The study looked at the current condition of the city’s infrastructure including road pavement. Based on a rating scale, Indy’s residential and thoroughfare […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police searching for missing Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Christopher Howard was last seen Monday wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and black boots. IMPD also said he had a brown baseball bat. Howard may wish to harm himself, police said, and is possibly armed. Anyone who […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Home burglaries in Fishers believed to be linked to South American theft group

FISHERS, Ind. — Authorities in Fishers are warning residents to be extra vigilant after the department was called to investigate several home burglaries over the last week. According to Fishers police, the department has received about nine reports of residential burglaries in the last year, with several of those recently happening in the Masthead and […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in Tipton Co.

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tipton County have arrested an Ohio man in connection to a deadly crash on U.S. 31. According to investigators, Bruce Patterson, 22, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, was driving a semi tractor-trailer on U.S. 31. They say as Patterson approached the traffic light at 31 and Division Road, the light turned […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy