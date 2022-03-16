ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Airlines to begin ABQ-Las Vegas service

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 11 hours ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spirit Airlines will join the Albuquerque Sunport later this year, offering new daily services to Las Vegas, Nevada. City and airline officials made the announcement Wednesday, saying the service will begin in August 2022.

A self-described low-cost air carrier, Spirit’s entry into the Sunport marks the first new domestic air carrier to offer service out of the Sunport in five years. Sunport officials say Spirit will begin Albuquerque service on August 3, 2022. It’s unclear what the average ticket cost will be.

“When we decide to enter a market, we’re committed to serving you,” said Erik Hofmeyer, Communications Director for Spirit Airlines. “It’s our intention to stay for the long run and grow, we hope Vegas is just the beginning, we hope to continue growing non-stop options for New Mexico residents.”

The addition from Spirit coincides with a recent announcement by rival low-cost air carrier Frontier Airlines, which announced last week it would add flights between Albuquerque and Las Vegas starting on May 12. More recently, Frontier Airlines announced it would seek to merge with Spirit Airlines.

Other new direct flights out of the Sunport’s gates have popped up in recent months. In January, the Sunport began daily direct flights to Austin, Texas on American Airlines.

In January, Southwest Airlines restarted its pandemic-delayed plans for new service between Burbank, CA and Albuquerque. The city also recently announced new plans to overhaul the security area to add new restaurants and retail areas .

The Sunport is currently served by all of the major air carriers including Southwest, American, United, and Delta Airlines, which control about 80% of U.S. air travel. By volume, Southwest carries the most flights through the Sunport.

Alaska Airlines also offers service out of the Sunport to Portland and Seattle, while JetBlue offers overnight flights to New York City. Allegiant was the last new air carrier to begin offering service at the Sunport.

The smallest of the air carriers to serve Albuquerque, Boutique Airlines offers flights to Silver City and Carlsbad, NM. For a full list of air carriers and destinations out of the Sunport, click this link to the City of Albuquerque’s Sunport webpage.

