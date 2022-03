A major utility in New York is among the companies vying to build a transmission line to connect Northern Maine to the rest of the U.S. power grid. ConEd submitted its Maine Power Link proposal to the state Public Utilities Commission last week and plans to also propose renewable energy projects that would supply the line, according to a press release. Those plans are due in May, and the PUC will choose projects that should move forward by November.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO