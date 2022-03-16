ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

U.S. designates future I-27 part of Interstate Highway System

By James Smith
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HviLl_0ehCVdyM00

LUBBOCK, Texas – The designation of future Interstate 27 (I-27) became official on Tuesday, March 15 as President Biden signed into law the appropriation bill. The designation recognizes the Ports-to-Plains Corridor from Laredo, Texas to Raton, New Mexico as an addition to the Interstate Highway System.

“I am very excited that the I-27 highway expansion project is now written into law with the passage of the FY22 omnibus appropriations bill,” said Henry Cuellar, U.S. Rep. for District 28. This designation will make Texas and New Mexico eligible for increased federal funding to complete the I-27 highway expansion project, creating economic growth, jobs, trade opportunities across those two states. The I-27 expansion will grow the Texas GDP by $17.2 billion and create 178,000 construction jobs. It will also add 17,000 long-term employment opportunities in the new I-27 corridor. With this project, Laredo will also become the only port of entry that has three corridors: I-35, I-69, I-27—a boon for our trade economy. As a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fund projects in south Texas that bring good-paying jobs and ease quality of life for my constituents.”

“Establishing a four lane, federal highway for I-27 is a game-changer for our economy and quality of life in West Texas for decades to come and will strengthen our food security and energy independence for the entire country,” said Jodey Arrington, U.S. Rep. for District 19. “I had three big goals for a better and stronger West Texas when I took office in 2016 – get cotton back in the farm bill, secure the B-21 bomber at Dyess, and establish a federal highway for West Texas. I had a lot of help from colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and I’m humbled by the opportunities this will provide for generations of West Texans.”

Daytime lane closures on U.S. 87

Receiving the future interstate designation is the first step to begin fundraising for the extension of I-27. As TxDOT’s feasibility study determined, the extension of I-27 impacts the state of Texas in improving the safety of the roads by reducing the annual crash rate by 21% and providing more access and opportunities for rural America.

“I am ecstatic we received the future interstate designation for I-27 which will allow for the necessary infrastructure improvement to bring growth to our region and the state of Texas,” said Dan Pope, mayor for the City of Lubbock. “As with most momentous achievements, our thanks are due to many in their support of this project. From the Governor to our U.S. Senators and

Representatives, as well as our State Representatives, this will be a changing moment in Texas for decades.”

“This exciting news represents years of planning and collaboration by so many people,” said Ginger Nelson, mayor for the city of Amarillo. “The extension of I-27 is vital to our future growth.”

“One of the most significant events of today was the inclusion of the designation of I-27 in the appropriation bill,” said Brenda Gunter, mayor for the city of San Angelo. “We are seeing a project that will have a significant impact on the Texas economy as well as our national GDP. The hard work and effort to accomplish this designation is finally paying off with a tremendous impact on the future of our region and the state of Texas. Thank you to all who have been a part of the process.”

Two vehicle collision in 2600 block of W. Beauregard

The Corridor represents three of the eight border crossings along the Texas-Mexico border: Laredo, Eagle Pass and Del Rio. As the next steps to fund and construct the extension of I-27 begin, the economic benefit for the U.S. is the addition of 1.7 million jobs and a $287 billion increase in GDP along the Corridor.

“The impact of this designation is tremendous as it allows for the enhancement of infrastructure for domestic and international markets, creates safer roads for leisure and business travels, and connects underrepresented communities throughout the Corridor with outside markets,” John Osborne, chairman of the board for Ports-to-Plains Alliance. “We would not be celebrating this historic moment without the support of Congressman Arrington and Cuellar and Congresswoman Granger, Senators Hendrich and Lujan, as well as our team of advocates at Hance Scarborough. We are grateful for their leadership and support of this project.”

Ports-to-Plains Alliance

Ports-to-Plains is a grassroots alliance of over 200 communities and businesses, including alliance partners Heartland Expressway and Theodore Roosevelt Expressway, whose mission is to advocate for a robust international transportation infrastructure to promote economic security and prosperity throughout North America’s energy and agricultural heartland including Mexico to Canada. Additional information on the Ports-to-Plains Alliance is available at portstoplains.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Reaction and support after 9 dead in USW van crash

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University said Jones AT&T Stadium will be lit in blue and red Wednesday night to honor the lives lost in an Andrews County crash. The University of the Southwest (USW) men’s and women’s golf teams were headed back to Hobbs Tuesday evening after a competition in Midland. Reaction […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two vehicle collision on U.S. 277 south of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety, Tom Green County Sheriffs, San Angelo fire Department and the Wall Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two vehicle collision on U.S. 277 just south of San Angelo. Traffic is currently down to one lane in both directions. This is an ongoing investigation, we will have […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Granger, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Eagle Pass, TX
City
Laredo, TX
Lubbock, TX
Traffic
City
Amarillo, TX
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas DPS identifies victims in Andrews County crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the nine people killed in a deadly crash Tuesday evening in Andrews County. According to DPS, 26-year-old head coach Tyler James of Hobbs, New Mexico was identified as the one faculty member killed in the crash. Students killed in the crash include: Maurico […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Jodey Arrington
KLST/KSAN

Daytime lane closures on U.S. 87

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in San Angelo is advising the public to expect daytime lane closures on U.S. 87 northbound beginning Wednesday, March 16, 2022. According to TxDOT, the daytime lane closures will be from the Concho County line to Wall. TxDOT said lanes will be opened for traffic […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#South Texas#State Representatives#Traffic Accident#Ports
KLST/KSAN

March 16th is “Small Business Development Center” Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo City Council Members on Tuesday heard a proclamation designating Wednesday, March 16, 2022 as “Small Business Development Center” Day. It’s a national collective to recognize how the centers, including the center in San Angelo operated with Angelo State University, help small business owners in the Concho Valley and across […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

U.S., Mexico team up to arrest migrant smuggling leaders

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The other shoe has dropped on a binational criminal organization authorities in Mexico and the United States say are responsible for smuggling, housing and transporting hundreds of unauthorized migrants through the Sonora-Arizona border. Homeland Security Investigations announced the execution this month of six arrest warrants in Mexico against people […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo To Go tests out electric bikes for delivery

(KLST/KSAN)– Uber announced riders will have to pay a surcharge on each Uber trip as well as on each Uber Eats order depending on their location. In San Angelo, one local delivery service is working on ways to prevent this from happening to their customers and drivers. San Angelo To Go is run by a […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KLST/KSAN

9 killed, 2 to Lubbock in critical condition after USW van crash

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine people were killed, including six students from the University of the Southwest after a bus crash in Andrews County Tuesday evening, USW and the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed. A bus carrying the university’s golf team crashed with a Dodge 2500 truck while headed home from a tournament in […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Remarkable Women: DJ Sutterfield

Throughout the month of March, we will be introducing you to our four finalists for this year’s “Remarkable Women.” In the second of our four part series, we talk with DJ Sutterfield, who has spent the past three-and-a-half years helping her son recover from injuries in an apartment fire in San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy