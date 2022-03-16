ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hephzibah, GA

Hephzibah man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

By Ashlyn Williams
 11 hours ago

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – 34-year-old Justin Bryan has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to be in possession of hundreds of child pornography images.

Bryan was sentenced to 80 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession of Child Pornography. He has also been ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution to victims as well as serve 15 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

“Each time an image of sexual exploitation is shared on the internet, a vulnerable child is revictimized,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “We applaud the work of our law enforcement partners and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in identifying predators like Justin Bryan, and our office will continue to ensure they are held accountable for their crimes.”

In December 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a cybertip about online child pornography images. NCMEC alerted the FBI, and agents later found and arrested Bryan. They seized multiple electronic devices that were found to contain hundreds of videos and images depicting sexual exploitation of children in his possession.

“This sentence demonstrates the determination of the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office to find those who prey on children in our communities and bring them to justice,” said Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Our message to these predators is you cannot hide behind the ‘anonymity’ of the internet.”

The case was investigated by the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeremiah L. Johnson and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

If you have any information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/ .

