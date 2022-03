SANFORD — Kenneth Dale Brown, 52, of Sanford, entered the gates of heaven Tuesday (03/01/22) after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Ken was born in Lee County on Sept. 9, 1969, to Aubrey Dale Brown and Nancy Carolyn Branson Brown Butts. He was preceded in death by his father.

SANFORD, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO