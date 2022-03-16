ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

U of U develops new diabetes treatment from snails

By Danielle MacKimm
SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Insulin has proven to be an essential medicine for individuals with diabetes. However, insulin acts as a threat to deep-sea predators. A tiny marine cone snail can drop the blood sugar of its prey, paralyzing it in seconds with just a single dose of venom. These findings have inspired scientists at University of Utah Health (U of U Health) and the University of Utah, as well as other universities, to create more advanced forms of injectable insulin.

According to a U of U press release , the scientific journal Nature Chemical Biology has determined a new form of insulin whose design is based on venom from these marine snails, Conus kinoshitas. Biochemical features were introduced that provoke the snail’s insulin to begin working quickly. In turn, they created a modified form of human insulin that could offer diabetics a more efficient way to control their blood sugar.

Utah teachers named finalists for best US educators

As noted by U of U, the new molecule, which suggests a new approach for converting human insulin into a fast-acting compound, is an encouraging contender for therapeutic development.

Back in 2020, former U of U Health professor and current Stanford protein chemist Danny Hung-Chieh Chou, Ph.D., led a team of researchers who achieved a shift of insulin’s monomeric form by adding a few molecular features of the Conus snail’s insulin into human insulin.

In conducting their research, U of U states that Chou discovered an additional 150 species of cone snails who make insulin as well.

After the Conus snail’s unique biochemical tactics were made obvious to the team, Chou began to develop a new hybrid insulin that maintains the ability to bind the human insulin receptors but does not form troublesome molecular clusters.

Best places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Utah

According to U of U, human insulin receptors are normally activated by the same zone of insulin that links the molecules to one another. However, in the development of the snail-human insulin hybrid, this region has been removed to prevent clustering altogether.

“What’s really beautiful about this study is the way it spans a wide range of science, starting with the study of a fascinating question in animal behavior and leading to the multidisciplinary, collaborative development of a potential therapeutic,” said Christopher Hill, D.Phil., Vice Dean of Research for University of Utah School of Medicine. “This research has opened an exciting avenue for creating better therapeutics for people with diabetes,” he continued.

ABC4

Utah father-son duo bring luxury spa to Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – As Utahns, we take pride in our communities throughout the Beehive State. Thus, we often find ourselves supporting local businesses, brands, and restaurants. As of March 16, a father-son duo offers a chance to support a new — and rather luxurious — local spot. Locals of Utah, Jarom Bettinger, and his […]
OREM, UT
