The Nissan GT-R in R35 guise was launched back in 2007 but is still regarded as one of the most capable supercars in the world. A brand new successor may or may not be in the cards, though in certain areas around the globe the Japanese manufacturer is already discontinuing the current generation of the Godzilla. Following Nissan Australia’s decision to cancel the GT-R in the Land Down Under due to stricter crash regulations, it seems that Europe is also saying goodbye to the performance vehicle.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO